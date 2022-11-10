copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-11-10)
Binance
2022-11-10 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.88T, up by 4.06% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $15,555 and $17,911 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $17,535, up by 2.54%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include PROS, BAND, and RNDR, up by 69%, 53%, and 36%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Binance Publishes Its Wallet Addresses In Wake of FTX Collapse
- Tether's USDT Stablecoin Slips From $1 Peg
- UK’s Crypto Future Is Bright No Matter Who’s in Charge, Lawmaker Says
- Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust Shares Hit Record Discount of 36.7%
- Solana Has Difficulty With the Situation of Unlocking a Large Number of Stake Tokens
- ‘Twitter Will Do Lots of Dumb Things’ in the Coming Months: Elon Musk
- Helium Network Founder Pledges to Stick with Solana After Bloody Day for SOL
- OpenSea Makes Waves: Says Creator Royalties Will Be Enforced
- Sequoia Capital Canceled $213.5 Million Investment In FTX And FTX US
- Solana TVL Drops 32.4% As FTX Turmoil Rocks Ecosystem
- Despite Disappointing Q3 Results, Marathon Is Now the Second-Largest BTC Holder
- Crypto Stocks Continue Drop as Binance Walks Away from FTX Deal
- Twitter Not the Only One: Meta (Facebook) Sacks 11,000 Employees
- StarkWare Launches Nonprofit Foundation to Fuel StarkNet Ecosystem
- Binance Walks Away From Deal to Acquire FTX
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.8253 (+7.39%)
- ETH: $1318.91 (+13.44%)
- BNB: $306.9 (+5.94%)
- XRP: $0.3875 (+7.25%)
- ADA: $0.3708 (+5.13%)
- DOGE: $0.09113 (+8.59%)
- MATIC: $1.0983 (+20.06%)
- DOT: $6.05 (+1.00%)
- SOL: $17.45 (+8.79%)
- SHIB: $0.00001023 (+6.90%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text