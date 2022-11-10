Binance Publishes Its Wallet Addresses In Wake of FTX Collapse

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, on Thursday published a blog post with details of its wallet addresses.

The exchange said it was sharing the details of its hot and cold wallets and its holdings in the interest of transparency. The announcement comes in the wake of rival exchange FTX's collapse, which has rippled throughout the crypto market.

"As part of Binance’s ongoing commitment to transparency and fostering trust in the ecosystem, we are sharing details of our hot and cold wallet addresses," Binance said. "Our objective is to allow users of our platform to be aware and make informed decisions that are aligned with their financial goals."

Binance also said this was a 'starting point' while the exchange works to create a Merkle tree proof of funds that will be shared with the community in the next few weeks. A Merkle tree is a data structure used in computer science applications. In cryptocurrencies, Merkle trees - also referred to as 'binary hash trees' - serve to encode blockchain data more efficiently and securely.

Binance said that only major tokens on BTC, ETH, BSC, BNB and TRX are included in the list, which is partial. A complete list will be shared in a full audited report.