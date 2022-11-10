Tether's USDT Stablecoin Slips From $1 Peg

Stablecoin Tether (USDT) changed hands below $0.993 early Thursday, down 0.6% from its intended $1 peg as traders considered contagion risks from crypto exchange FTX and its related trading arm Alameda Research.

USDT usually trades between $0.999 and $1.01. Data from Kraken, Binance, Coinbase and OKX show the stablecoin currently trading in the $0.992-$0.993 range at the four venues.

USDT previously reached such price levels during May's implosion of Terra and its related UST stablecoin.

A representative for Tether told CoinDesk in an email that issuer Tether Global was unexposed to both Alameda and FTX.

"We would like to confirm that at this time, Tether has absolutely no credit towards FTX or Alameda Research," the external representative said. "Tether tokens are 100% backed by our reserves, and the assets that are backing the reserves exceed the liabilities."

USDT prices may regulate from the intended $1 peg, but today's potential depegging comes amid possible contagion risks from the liquidity issues at embattled crypto exchange FTX.

FTX came under scrutiny following a CoinDesk report last week that found the balance sheet of Alameda Research, a crypto trading unit owned by Sam Bankman-Fried, who also owns FTX, was full of FTX’s native FTT tokens. This meant that Alameda rested on a foundation largely made up of a coin that a sister company invented, not an independent asset like a fiat currency or another crypto.

