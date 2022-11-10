copy link
Tether's USDT Stablecoin Slips From $1 Peg
Shaurya Malwa - CoinDesk
2022-11-10 11:08
Stablecoin Tether (USDT) changed hands below $0.993 early Thursday, down 0.6% from its intended $1 peg as traders considered contagion risks from crypto exchange FTX and its related trading arm Alameda Research.
- USDT usually trades between $0.999 and $1.01. Data from Kraken, Binance, Coinbase and OKX show the stablecoin currently trading in the $0.992-$0.993 range at the four venues.
- USDT previously reached such price levels during May's implosion of Terra and its related UST stablecoin.
- A representative for Tether told CoinDesk in an email that issuer Tether Global was unexposed to both Alameda and FTX.
- "We would like to confirm that at this time, Tether has absolutely no credit towards FTX or Alameda Research," the external representative said. "Tether tokens are 100% backed by our reserves, and the assets that are backing the reserves exceed the liabilities."
- USDT prices may regulate from the intended $1 peg, but today's potential depegging comes amid possible contagion risks from the liquidity issues at embattled crypto exchange FTX.
- FTX came under scrutiny following a CoinDesk report last week that found the balance sheet of Alameda Research, a crypto trading unit owned by Sam Bankman-Fried, who also owns FTX, was full of FTX’s native FTT tokens. This meant that Alameda rested on a foundation largely made up of a coin that a sister company invented, not an independent asset like a fiat currency or another crypto.
