Binance Market Update (2022-11-10)
Binance
2022-11-10 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.84T, down by -5.09% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $15,555 and $18,130 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $16,728, down by -7.71%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PHA, MASK, and MKR, up by 33%, 20%, and 14%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust Shares Hit Record Discount of 36.7%
- Solana Has Difficulty With the Situation of Unlocking a Large Number of Stake Tokens
- ‘Twitter Will Do Lots of Dumb Things’ in the Coming Months: Elon Musk
- Helium Network Founder Pledges to Stick with Solana After Bloody Day for SOL
- OpenSea Makes Waves: Says Creator Royalties Will Be Enforced
- Sequoia Capital Canceled $213.5 Million Investment In FTX And FTX US
- Solana TVL Drops 32.4% As FTX Turmoil Rocks Ecosystem
- Despite Disappointing Q3 Results, Marathon Is Now the Second-Largest BTC Holder
- Crypto Stocks Continue Drop as Binance Walks Away from FTX Deal
- Twitter Not the Only One: Meta (Facebook) Sacks 11,000 Employees
- StarkWare Launches Nonprofit Foundation to Fuel StarkNet Ecosystem
- Binance Walks Away From Deal to Acquire FTX
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.7214 (-1.03%)
- ETH: $1208.67 (-4.12%)
- BNB: $281.6 (-8.06%)
- XRP: $0.3619 (-3.95%)
- ADA: $0.3525 (-3.08%)
- DOGE: $0.08249 (-4.09%)
- MATIC: $0.9306 (+1.39%)
- DOT: $5.72 (-7.59%)
- SHIB: $0.00000982 (-1.01%)
- TRX: $0.05618 (-8.81%)
Top gainers on Binance:
