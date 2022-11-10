Binance Market Update (2022-11-10)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.84T, down by -5.09% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $15,555 and $18,130 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $16,728, down by -7.71%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PHA , MASK , and MKR , up by 33%, 20%, and 14%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: