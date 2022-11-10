Solana Has Difficulty With the Situation of Unlocking a Large Number of Stake Tokens

Will Solana’s unstake plan result in a drop in SOL’s value?

A large number of SOL validators have stopped staking 29.2 million SOL in preparation for withdrawal within the next few hours. This is the second-largest volume of tokens unlocked in SOL’s history amid the post-FTX crisis of the entire crypto market.

Source: Solana Compass

However, according to the Solana Foundation, Hetzner fired a large number of SOL’s independent validators on November 2. In order to restake to validators working in alternate regions, the foundation started the process of unstaking the 28.5 million SOL allocated to those validators as part of the foundation’s Delegation Program, which went into force at epoch 370.

The decision to unstake has since been delayed, and all 28.5 million SOL have been re-staked.

…in order to restake to validators operating in alternative locations, which took effect at epoch 370. While 28.5M SOL was in the process of being unstaked during this epoch, the plan to unstake has now been postponed, and all 28.5M SOL have now been re-staked. — Solana Foundation (@SolanaFndn) November 9, 2022

At the time of writing, SOL is trading at $15.

SOL daily chart. Source: Coincu