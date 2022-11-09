DeFi Exchange Platform dYdX Places Solana in “Close Only” Mode

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

DeFi Exchange Platform dYdX Places Solana in “Close Only” Mode

Sam Kessler - CoinDesk
2022-11-09 23:42
Decentralized exchange dYdX placed Solana trades in “close only” mode, meaning users will only be able to close out their positions on the perpetuals exchange and not open new ones.
dYdX cited “market volatility” as its reason for making the move. Solana’s SOL token fell precipitously today on the news that FTX, a crypto exchange that holds a major stake in Solana, has become insolvent. SOL is currently priced at $14.10, down 40% from $24 a day ago.
Due to extreme market volatility, SOL-USD will be put into close-only. No new positions can be opened at this time.
— dYdX (@dYdX) November 9, 2022
dYdX is a “hybrid” decentralized exchange that uses code – rather than a central intermediary – to facilitate most of its operations. The platform facilitated $3 billion worth of transactions in the past 24-hours, making it the largest DeFi exchange by daily trading volume according to CoinMarketCap.
Decentralized exchanges exist as a response to centralized trading platforms like FTX that take full custody of user funds – a practice that is viewed by some as anathema to crypto’s founding goals around self-sovereignty and trustlessness.
Though dYdX will continue allowing users to close out their positions, the announcement that it would curtain some kinds of trades – even to protect users – led to attacks from some who believe a “decentralized” platform shouldn’t be able to curtail user activity.
This is ridiculous, is this your definition of decentralization...it is very much centralized if you can make this decision without community vote
— CryptoFi (💙,🧡) (@cryptoFi_Ent) November 9, 2022
dYdX is not the only trading platform that has restricted Solana trades due to the day’s high volatility and sinking prices. The centralized exchange Crypto.com halted Solana-based stablecoin deposits and withdraws earlier today, and the exchange OKX announced that it would delist Solana futures and stop listing new options.
dYdX didn’t immediately respond to CoinDesk’s request for comment.
View full text