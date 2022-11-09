FTX Website Experiences Temporary Outage, Warns Users Not to Make Deposits

Cash-strapped crypto exchange FTX has added a new warning to customers in the form of a bright red banner on its FTX.com website today, warning customers that the exchange has halted withdrawals.

"FTX is currently unable to process withdrawals. We strongly advise against depositing," the message reads.

The message appeared after a temporary website outage on Wednesday afternoon. The website resumed functioning within several minutes, but was back down again at the time of publishing.

While FTX US's website is currently functioning fine, other websites associated with the struggling exchange have gone dark in the wake of its liquidity crisis and subsequent news that it would potentially be acquired by Binance – a plan that was scrapped on Wednesday after Binance walked away from the deal, citing "issues are beyond our control or ability to help."

FTX Ventures' website went down on Wednesday. The website of Alameda Research, the quantitative trading arm founded by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, was made private.