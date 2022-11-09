copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-11-09)
Binance
2022-11-09 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.84T, down by -8.25% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $16,422 and $18,737 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $16,766, down by -8.15%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include TRIBE, USTC, and LUNC, up by 15%, 6%, and 6%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.7485 (-2.08%)
- ETH: $1193.94 (-9.29%)
- BNB: $281.5 (-10.46%)
- XRP: $0.3552 (-10.26%)
- ADA: $0.3406 (-7.75%)
- DOGE: $0.08292 (-5.73%)
- MATIC: $0.8405 (-19.04%)
- DOT: $5.93 (-4.35%)
- TRX: $0.05631 (-2.68%)
- SHIB: $0.00000945 (-6.53%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- TRIBE/BUSD (+15%)
- USTC/BUSD (+6%)
- LUNC/BUSD (+6%)
View full text