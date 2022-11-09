Binance Market Update (2022-11-09)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.84T, down by -8.25% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $16,422 and $18,737 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $16,766, down by -8.15%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include TRIBE , USTC , and LUNC , up by 15%, 6%, and 6%, respectively.

Market movers: