Binance Market Update (2022-11-09)
Binance
2022-11-09 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.85T, down by -12.36% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $16,901 and $20,693 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $17,075, down by -12.63%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include BNX, PAXG, and GHST, up by 0%, -0%, and -3%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.6999 (-24.40%)
- ETH: $1160.79 (-20.71%)
- BNB: $289.5 (-11.63%)
- XRP: $0.3612 (-17.59%)
- ADA: $0.3525 (-11.30%)
- DOGE: $0.084 (-15.62%)
- MATIC: $0.9131 (-20.09%)
- DOT: $5.99 (-8.97%)
- SOL: $16.06 (-42.06%)
- TRX: $0.05807 (-5.49%)
Top gainers on Binance:
