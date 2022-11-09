Meta Platform files 4 Metaverse trademark applications

Meta Platforms files four Metaverse trademark applications for “Made for Meta.” The tech giant applied for the trademarks on November 3, as shared by the United States Patent and Trademark Office licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis on Twitter.

Source: Mike Kondoudis

Meta plans to release VR, AR, and mixed-reality computer hardware. Among these are headsets, laser equipment, wearable peripherals for computers and mobile devices, configurable head-mounted displays, and AR, VR, and smart glasses. The trademark application also covers handheld augmented and virtual reality controllers, motion tracking sensors, hand grips and knuckle straps for game controllers, and interactive control floor pads and mats.

To sum up, the company seems to be developing a full set of hardware for an entire virtual reality immersion. The Metaverse is inevitable, and soon we might have a chance to experience it fully.

Several major companies filed Metaverse and NFT trademark applications within the previous weeks. Among these are luxury Swiss watchmaker Rolex, American financial services company Western Union Holdings, payment giant Paypal, Viking River Cruises, and Ulta Beauty Inc. Western Union reportedly aims to develop an exchange for cryptocurrencies and digital assets, while PayPal plans to introduce downloadable software for conducting operations with crypto and other digital tokens.

