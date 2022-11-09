Binance Market Update (2022-11-09)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.89T, down by -9.58% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $17,200 and $20,693 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $18,133, down by -8.09%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include TWT , PAXG , and TRX , up by 3%, 3%, and 1%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: