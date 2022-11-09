copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-11-09)
Binance
2022-11-09 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.89T, down by -9.58% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $17,200 and $20,693 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $18,133, down by -8.09%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include TWT, PAXG, and TRX, up by 3%, 3%, and 1%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- FTX Agrees to Sell Itself to Rival Binance Amid Liquidity Scare at Crypto Exchange
- Crypto Venture Capital Investment Slowed Further in October: JPMorgan
- Meta, Instagram’s New NFTs Market Dynamics, Do You Know What Is NFT Metadata?
- Wintermute-Backed DEX Bebop Launches on Polygon
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.7409 (-22.43%)
- ETH: $1261.94 (-15.06%)
- BNB: $307.1 (-7.67%)
- XRP: $0.3774 (-13.84%)
- ADA: $0.3643 (-5.25%)
- DOGE: $0.08617 (-14.97%)
- MATIC: $0.9197 (-19.65%)
- DOT: $6.2 (-6.49%)
- SOL: $18.51 (-34.17%)
- TRX: $0.0617 (+1.00%)
Top gainers on Binance:
