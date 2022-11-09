Line Introduces NFT Marketplace on DOSI, Its NFT Platform

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Line Introduces NFT Marketplace on DOSI, Its NFT Platform

Manjul Mishra - The Crypto Basic
2022-11-09 07:03
SNEAK PEEK
  • Earlier, LineNext released DOSI’s beta version.
  • Line Next is determined to develop and grow the worldwide NFT ecosystem.
  • DOSI provides an all-roundNFT ecosystem that enables users to enjoy the NFT experience at its best.
LineNext, Line’s NFT unit, has released a C2C or consumer-to-consumer market on DOSI, an NFT platform. Users can purchase and sell non-fungible tokens worldwide by using the C2C trading service.
LINE NEXT is launching DOSI Wallet, a “social passport” for the global NFT platform DOSI. DOSI Wallet offers user-friendly payments and easy sign-ups for a wide range of social media accounts.https://t.co/fQt3op8Azm#LINENEXT #LINENFT pic.twitter.com/SM9vxKBahJ
— LINE Global (@LINE_Global) May 17, 2022
The plan of releasing an NFT service this year was shared by Line last year. Line aims to offer a marketplace that enables people and firms to trade non-fungible tokens.
According to the company, on DOSI, anyone can trade an NFT conveniently since its transaction process is quite simple. Upon linking the DOSI wallet to MetaMask, users can purchase and sell non-fungible tokens in only a few clicks. Payment can be done via Naver Pay, Ethereum, credit cards and more. LineNext is looking forward to adding more crypto assets besides mobile payment solutions.
Based on the claims by the firm, DOSI has gathered users’ scores from a total of 149 nations. Furthermore, it has issued 100,000 plus DOSI wallets along with 170,000 membership-based NFTs ever since the launch of its beta service in September.
DOSI’s citizen membership allows users to own DON, the membership points. All they need to do is take part in the activities of the NFT community or buy their NFTs.
A series of NFT projects have been launched by LineNext in partnership with firms like Naver and CJ ENM. The company will release various extra NFT projects to turn NFTs into something familiar for users in the upcoming time.
Youngsu Ko, Chief Executive Officer of LineNext, shared being dedicated to establishing a whole new kind of NFT experience for its users. He added that DOSI is neither a new technology nor an ordinary investment. For them, it means simplifying NFT funds and providing perks to users besides creating communities.
Last year, LineNext shared that its main source of revenue will be its transaction brokerage fees.
DOSI is available in a number of languages such as Korean, Bahasa, Thai, English, Chinese, Japanese and Spanish.
Currently, there’s no information about the countries where the C2C platform service will be operated and how many DOSI users will be there. Previously, Today NFT News reported Line launched LINE NFT, its own NFT marketplace.
The post Line introduces NFT marketplace on DOSI, its NFT platform appeared first on Today NFT News.
View full text