Line Introduces NFT Marketplace on DOSI, Its NFT Platform

SNEAK PEEK

Earlier, LineNext released DOSI’s beta version.

Line Next is determined to develop and grow the worldwide NFT ecosystem.

DOSI provides an all-roundNFT ecosystem that enables users to enjoy the NFT experience at its best.

LineNext, Line’s NFT unit, has released a C2C or consumer-to-consumer market on DOSI, an NFT platform. Users can purchase and sell non-fungible tokens worldwide by using the C2C trading service.

LINE NEXT is launching DOSI Wallet, a “social passport” for the global NFT platform DOSI. DOSI Wallet offers user-friendly payments and easy sign-ups for a wide range of social media accounts.https://t.co/fQt3op8Azm#LINENEXT #LINENFT pic.twitter.com/SM9vxKBahJ — LINE Global (@LINE_Global) May 17, 2022

The plan of releasing an NFT service this year was shared by Line last year. Line aims to offer a marketplace that enables people and firms to trade non-fungible tokens.

According to the company, on DOSI, anyone can trade an NFT conveniently since its transaction process is quite simple. Upon linking the DOSI wallet to MetaMask, users can purchase and sell non-fungible tokens in only a few clicks. Payment can be done via Naver Pay, Ethereum, credit cards and more. LineNext is looking forward to adding more crypto assets besides mobile payment solutions.

Based on the claims by the firm, DOSI has gathered users’ scores from a total of 149 nations. Furthermore, it has issued 100,000 plus DOSI wallets along with 170,000 membership-based NFTs ever since the launch of its beta service in September.

DOSI’s citizen membership allows users to own DON, the membership points. All they need to do is take part in the activities of the NFT community or buy their NFTs.

A series of NFT projects have been launched by LineNext in partnership with firms like Naver and CJ ENM. The company will release various extra NFT projects to turn NFTs into something familiar for users in the upcoming time.

Youngsu Ko, Chief Executive Officer of LineNext, shared being dedicated to establishing a whole new kind of NFT experience for its users. He added that DOSI is neither a new technology nor an ordinary investment. For them, it means simplifying NFT funds and providing perks to users besides creating communities.

Last year, LineNext shared that its main source of revenue will be its transaction brokerage fees.

DOSI is available in a number of languages such as Korean, Bahasa, Thai, English, Chinese, Japanese and Spanish.

Currently, there’s no information about the countries where the C2C platform service will be operated and how many DOSI users will be there. Previously, Today NFT News reported Line launched LINE NFT, its own NFT marketplace.

The post Line introduces NFT marketplace on DOSI, its NFT platform appeared first on Today NFT News.