Liquidity Crunch Spreads to Crypto Lending as Institutional Borrowers Max Out Credit Pools

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Liquidity Crunch Spreads to Crypto Lending as Institutional Borrowers Max Out Credit Pools

Krisztian Sandor - CoinDesk
2022-11-09 01:35
Multiple institutional crypto capital firms maxed out their credit pools on Clearpool, an uncollateralized lending protocol, as fear on the market mounts that crypto trading firm Alameda Research’s liquidity troubles might spread to crypto lenders.
Amber Group, Auros, and LedgerPrime received a “warning” label on their respective Polygon Permissionless Pools on Clearpool because they reached 99% of the maximum amount of credit available for them on the protocol. Folkvang and Nibbio also received “warning” status on their Ethereum Permissionless Pools.
These loans represent a total of $14.8 million debt, according to Clearpool’s loan dashboard.
The five crypto firms involved have not immediately returned Coindesk’s request for comment.
Fears have mounted that Alameda Research’s deepening financial woes might potentially cause a liquidity crunch on the broader digital asset market similar to the Terra blockchain’s downfall or crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital’s blow-up earlier this year. Alameda is the sister company of ailing crypto exchange FTX, which rival exchange giant Binance agreed to bail out earlier Tuesday. Its balance sheet is loaded with FTT tokens that crashed 80% in a day.
Clearpool is a prominent uncollateralized lending protocol, where crypto trading firms often open credit lines and take out loans for their trading operations. Borrowers are not required to pledge assets in exchange, and the loans are secured by their reputation and alleged good financial standing.
In these types of crypto lending pools, interest rates are set dynamically depending on how much capital one takes out from the pool. As a borrower gets closer to the maximum limit of its credit line, the protocol penalizes by increasing the loan’s interest rate from the usual 8-10% to 20-25% annual percentage rate (APR).
Taking out the maximum amount of debt from these DeFi protocols is the real-life equivalent of maxing out a credit card, and might be a sign of broader financial distress on the market.
“Crypto lenders feel the credit crunch from the Alameda insolvency,” Walter Teng, vice president of digital assets at research firm Fundstrat, told CoinDesk.

Alameda’s DeFi debt

Alameda Research has been a diligent user of decentralized lending protocols, originating hundreds of millions in uncollateralized loans so far. Its current outstanding debt on DeFi protocols, however, is rather small compared to earlier this year, meaning fewer investor funds are in danger if Alameda defaults on the loans.
1/ Alameda previously borrowed hundreds of millions of $ from DeFiNow they are facing a liquidity crunch (or worse), putting their unsecured creditors at riskHere's what their DeFi debt obligations are now 🧵
— RWA.xyz (@rwa_xyz) November 8, 2022
The trading firm took out two loans, a total of $5.5 million, from Apollo Capital and Compound Capital Management using Clearpool’s Permissioned Pool, according to Clearpool’s data dashboard.
It also borrowed $7.3 million from a TrueFi lending pool, which is due to mature Dec. 20, per TrueFi’s loan dashboard. The next interest payment is due on Nov. 20.
Lending pools on Maple Finance do not presently have active loans to Alameda, although Alameda had a lending pool that originated $288 million in loans until the spring of 2022.
This year, a series of crypto insolvencies have raised questions whether uncollateralized lending is viable in the young, volatile digital asset market. When an uncollateralized loan defaults, there aren’t any assets that creditors can reclaim immediately. The creditors only receive partial compensation from the protocols so they must resort to debt restructuring or go to court to recover their money.
“Unironically, the second instance of mass deleveraging across crypto highlights the need for transparency that DeFi offers,” Teng said.
View full text