Korean Mobile Carrier LG UPlus Partners with Cheongju University to Build Metaverse Campus

Cindy Tan - NFT Gators
2022-11-08 10:25
Quick take:
  • Students can attend classes and receive career advice at the virtual campus.
  • Cheongju residents can also visit the metaverse campus using their avatars.
  • Students can learn English in a special zone based on New York City’s major crosstown street called “42nd Street.”
South Korea’s mobile carrier, LG UPlus (LGU+), has partnered with Cheongju University to build a metaverse campus for tech-savvy students familiar with learning in a virtual environment.
LGU+ and Cheongju University are joining forces to break the barrier between offline and virtual learning through the metaverse campus named “Meta-Life”. Students can attend classes, receive career advice, and learn English in a specially created zone based on New York City’s major crosstown street called “42nd Street.”
Cheongju is a city located 110km south of Seoul and its residents can also visit the metaverse campus using their avatars. The university would also facilitate an active two-way communication environment instead of students simply taking in information from their classes. It plans to apply games developed by the students on the metaverse platform.
“As the development of virtual convergence technology increases a desire to experience and learn in digital space, our metaverse platform will serve as a catalyst for the integration of offline and online campuses and the revitalization of student communities,” Hong Young-ki, a faculty member in charge of education innovation, said in a statement.
In South Korea, Soonchunhyang University was the first to allow students to meet professors and classmates using avatars. The university held a virtual entrance ceremony amid the pandemic in 2021. Welcome packages including VR headsets, quarantine kits and USBs were handed out in advance.
A video of the virtual entrance ceremony that was held in collaboration with popular K-pop girl group aespa has amassed 11 million views on YouTube. The girl group welcomed new students with a special performance backdropped by the university’s facilities.
LGU+ is a South Korean mobile network operator owned by LG Corporation, which LG Electronics is a part of. On Nov 7, LG Electronics posted a new job ad seeking new CTOs for its Web3 division.
According to the company’s official website, LG Electronics is actively recruiting a business CTO who will be responsible for developing new businesses in blockchain and Web3, as well as establishing strong partnerships on the global Web3 stage. The corporation is also looking for a service design CTO to develop dApps and conduct further research on blockchain and Web3 solutions.
In September, LG launched its very own NFT platform called the LG Art Lab, accessible directly from the Home screen for users in the U.S., allowing users to buy, sell and view NFT art.
The post Korean Mobile Carrier LG UPlus Partners with Cheongju University to Build Metaverse Campus appeared first on NFTgators - NFT News and Insights.
View full text