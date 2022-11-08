Cumberland Sees ‘Budding Uptrend’ For Market

A “budding uptrend” is developing in the cryptocurrency market as the macroeconomic environment improves, the dollar declines, and greater use of digital assets begins. Cumberland, the cryptocurrency division of Chicago-based trading behemoth DRW, claims as much.

Additionally, the business stated on Monday that interruptions at the beginning of 2022, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and supply-chain problems, have achieved a rough equilibrium. An increase in asset prices should follow a decrease in volatility in the absence of fresh geopolitical events.

A budding uptrend is taking shape in crypto. This comes against the backdrop of a weakening dollar, a more constructive macroeconomic environment, consequential midterms, and a growing drumbeat of progress in digital asset adoption. Let’s break down each factor individually: — Cumberland (@CumberlandSays) November 7, 2022

The company also emphasized how a Republican victory in tomorrow’s midterm elections would result in a more hospitable atmosphere in Washington, DC. It stated: