Binance Will Support pNetwork Recovery Plan, Airdrop BNB For PGALA Holders

On November 8, Binance announced that it will support pNetwork multi-link routing protocol implementing a BNB (BEP20) recovery plan and for pGALA (BEP20) holders.

The pGALA token (BEP20) is defined as the GALA token deposited into Binance via the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) network between 2022-11-03 19:49 (UTC) to 2022-11-07 08:00 (UTC) is eligible to receive the BNB airdrop. As stated in the pNetwork (PNT) recovery plan, the final snapshot time will be 2022-11-07 08:00 (UTC).

As updated in an earlier Coincu News article, pNetwork mined over $1 billion in pGALA tokens off-chain on BNB Chain due to cross-chain bridge misconfiguration and made a profit by selling it on PancakeSwap.

However, after confusing the community when the project’s GALA token suddenly dropped by 30%, the project has corrected them to be behind this hack. Because the project noticed that the pGALA pool on PancakeSwap showed signs of being unsafe and decided to attack the vulnerability itself to prevent bad guys from taking advantage.