Binance Will Support pNetwork Recovery Plan, Airdrop BNB For PGALA Holders

Foxy - Coincu
2022-11-08 07:14
In its recent announcement, Binance said it will support pNetwork (PNT) recovery plan and BNB (BEP20) airdrop for pGALA (BEP20) holders. Prior to that pNetwork protocol mined over $1 billion in out-of-the-box pGALA tokens on BNB Chain.
On November 8, Binance announced that it will support pNetwork multi-link routing protocol implementing a BNB (BEP20) recovery plan and for pGALA (BEP20) holders.
#币安 将支持pNetwork（PNT）恢复计划，为pGALA（BEP20）持币用户空投 #BNB（BEP20）#Binancehttps://t.co/5aq6FArZwk投资有风险，请谨慎交易 pic.twitter.com/o9LZdUzvbI
— 币安Binance中文频道 (@binancezh) November 8, 2022
The pGALA token (BEP20) is defined as the GALA token deposited into Binance via the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) network between 2022-11-03 19:49 (UTC) to 2022-11-07 08:00 (UTC) is eligible to receive the BNB airdrop. As stated in the pNetwork (PNT) recovery plan, the final snapshot time will be 2022-11-07 08:00 (UTC).
As updated in an earlier Coincu News article, pNetwork mined over $1 billion in pGALA tokens off-chain on BNB Chain due to cross-chain bridge misconfiguration and made a profit by selling it on PancakeSwap.
However, after confusing the community when the project’s GALA token suddenly dropped by 30%, the project has corrected them to be behind this hack. Because the project noticed that the pGALA pool on PancakeSwap showed signs of being unsafe and decided to attack the vulnerability itself to prevent bad guys from taking advantage.
