About 7,499 ETH Were Transferred To Tornado Cash From Deribit Exploiter

Following the $28 million Deribit theft, an unidentified exploiter transfers stolen money via Tornado Cash, a decentralized cryptocurrency mixer.

PeckShieldAlert tweeted that about 7,499 ETH has been transferred to Tornado Cash from Deribit exploiter via an intermediary address.

#PeckShieldAlert ～7,499 $ETH (~$11.8M) has been transferred to Tornado Cash from @DeribitExchange exploiters via an intermediary address 0x3…e2d pic.twitter.com/zEcXBILRTo — PeckShieldAlert (@PeckShieldAlert) November 7, 2022

The number of funds moved to Tornado Cash is roughly equal to all stolen ETH on the hacker’s address, as its balance amounts to 7,501 ETH. The hacker initially sent 9,080 ETH to the address on November 2.

Deribit formally disclosed that a hot wallet breach on their network resulted in the loss of $28 million in various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin. Following the attack, the exchange was forced to freeze all withdrawals while guaranteeing to pay for all losses to assure adequate security.

After the incident, Deribit announced that withdrawals for ETH, BTC and USDC had been reopened.