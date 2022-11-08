a16z Crypto Launches Ethereum Light Client Helios

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

a16z Crypto Launches Ethereum Light Client Helios

Harold - Coincu
2022-11-08 06:59
a16z Crypto announced the launch of Helios, a Rust-based Ethereum Light client, which provides fully trustless access to Ethereum, synchronizes in around two seconds, requires no storage, and allows users to access secure chain data from any device with the same functionality as a full node.
Helios is an Ethereum light client built in Rust that offers trustless access to Ethereum. Data from an unreliable centralized RPC source is converted by Helios into a verifiably secure local RPC. Without maintaining a complete node, it collaborates with centralized RPCs to provide authenticity verification.
The recent conversion to Proof of Stake enabled Ethereum to introduce its light client protocol, which opened up novel opportunities for efficiently communicating with the blockchain and verifying RPC endpoints with the least amount of hardware.
The Ethereum light client is a solution that syncs in around two seconds needs no storage, and offers trustless access to Ethereum. It has an execution layer and a consensus layer, much like any other Ethereum client. Helios securely connects two levels, unlike the majority of clients, so that users only need to install and execute one piece of software.
The Helios consensus layer connects to an untrusted RPC and utilizes a previously known beacon chain block hash to sync to the current block verifiably.
To prove arbitrary information about the chain state, like account balances, contract storage, transaction receipts, and the outcomes of smart contract calls, the Helios execution layer leverages these authenticated beacon chain blocks in conjunction with an untrusted execution layer RPC. While not operating a complete node, these components offer users a trustless RPC.
View full text