a16z Crypto Launches Ethereum Light Client Helios

a16z Crypto announced the launch of Helios, a Rust-based Ethereum Light client, which provides fully trustless access to Ethereum, synchronizes in around two seconds, requires no storage, and allows users to access secure chain data from any device with the same functionality as a full node.

Helios is an Ethereum light client built in Rust that offers trustless access to Ethereum. Data from an unreliable centralized RPC source is converted by Helios into a verifiably secure local RPC. Without maintaining a complete node, it collaborates with centralized RPCs to provide authenticity verification.

The recent conversion to Proof of Stake enabled Ethereum to introduce its light client protocol, which opened up novel opportunities for efficiently communicating with the blockchain and verifying RPC endpoints with the least amount of hardware.

The Ethereum light client is a solution that syncs in around two seconds needs no storage, and offers trustless access to Ethereum. It has an execution layer and a consensus layer, much like any other Ethereum client. Helios securely connects two levels, unlike the majority of clients, so that users only need to install and execute one piece of software.

The Helios consensus layer connects to an untrusted RPC and utilizes a previously known beacon chain block hash to sync to the current block verifiably.

To prove arbitrary information about the chain state, like account balances, contract storage, transaction receipts, and the outcomes of smart contract calls, the Helios execution layer leverages these authenticated beacon chain blocks in conjunction with an untrusted execution layer RPC. While not operating a complete node, these components offer users a trustless RPC.