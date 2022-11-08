Nigeria’s Presidential Candidate Adebayo to Create 30 Million Jobs Using Crypto

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Nigeria’s Presidential Candidate Adebayo to Create 30 Million Jobs Using Crypto

Dimitar Dzhondzhorov - CryptoPotato
2022-11-08 00:47
Adewole Adebayo – one of the main contestants to become Nigeria’s next President – promised to use blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies to generate up to 30 million job positions for locals.
The unemployment rate is among the country’s main issues, peaking at almost 10% this year.

Crypto to the Rescue

In a recent TV appearance, the presidential candidate of Nigeria’s Social Democratic Party (SDP) – Adewole Adebayo – vowed to solve the nation’s unemployment problems by deploying various technologies, including blockchain and digital currencies.
The 50-year-old lawyer said he had discussed the idea with the US Black Chamber of Commerce and the National Chamber of Commerce. He has worked as a broad adviser for people part of these organizations, assuring they have created numerous job positions across the globe in the past years:
“I told them, ‘Look, you know we have done these things before in many countries, and I have been your adviser, and we have done all of these things. In my country, I know the objective conditions that we can create for you to come to Nigeria, and we can create jobs.”
Nigeria’s unemployment rate has gradually increased in the last decade, hitting almost 10% in 2022. Adebayo believes his eventual administration could join forces with 2,000 domestic crypto companies and significantly decrease those figures:
“We discovered that we can create 10 – 30 million jobs – using 2,000 companies and bringing the production that they are doing into the country.”
Adewole Adebayo, Source: Wikipedia

Nigerians Keen on Crypto

Adebayo’s interaction with the cryptocurrency sector could win him additional votes since locals have already displayed their sympathy toward the asset class.
A KuCoin study estimated in April that 33.4 million Nigerians (35% of those aged 18 to 60) have owned or traded digital assets in the previous six months. According to the research, the main reason for the considerable adoption is the lack of proper fiat-based opportunities in many parts of the country.
The current inflation rate in the nation surpassed 20%, reaching a 17-year high. The hostile macroeconomic conditions, combined with the crash of the Nigerian naira, caused many locals to invest in bitcoin and stablecoins in an attempt to preserve some of their wealth.
Another recent survey found out that Nigeria is the most crypto-curious country across the globe. The local residents are most inclined to type the phases “buy crypto,” “invest in crypto,” and “buy the dip” on Google.
The post Nigeria’s Presidential Candidate Adebayo to Create 30 Million Jobs Using Crypto appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text