Solana Falls and Speculation Centers on Links to Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX, Alameda

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Solana Falls and Speculation Centers on Links to Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX, Alameda

Jocelyn Yang - CoinDesk
2022-11-08 01:01

Solana’s SOL token was one of the biggest losers in digital-asset markets on Monday, and crypto analysts speculated there might be a connection to the recent drama surrounding Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange and his trading firm, Alameda Research.

One theory is that Alameda might try to dump its SOL tokens in a bid to raise fresh liquidity.

“The large amounts of SOL and Solana ecosystem tokens held by Alameda could get sold off in a worst-case scenario and underline the close links between FTX/Alameda and Solana,” said Riyad Carey, research analyst at crypto data firm Kaiko.

The SOL token plunged 4.7% in the past 24 hours.

This week’s kerfuffle in crypto markets has evolved into a full-blown face-off between two of the industry’s biggest titans. It began when Changpeng Zhao, CEO of the rival exchange Binance, tweeted that his firm would sell its holdings of FTX’s exchange token, FTT – a stake reportedly worth more than $500 million. The token happens to be one of the biggest holdings on Alameda’s balance sheet, raising thorny questions about the blurry divisions between Bankman-Fried’s trading firm and the FTX exchange.

The FTT price rebounded after Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison tweeted that the company would happily buy Binance's FTT tokens for $22 each.

So a key question is how Alameda might pay for the FTT tokens if the trading firm were to step up as a buyer of the Binance stake.

SOL is Alameda's second-largest holding, and it also holds significant amounts of SOL ecosystem tokens like MAPS and OXY, according to Carey.

CoinDesk previously reported that a copy of Alameda's balance sheet shows the firm held $292 million of “unlocked SOL,” $863 million of “locked SOL” and $41 million of “SOL collateral.”

Sean Farrell, head of digital asset strategy at research firm FundStrat, wrote Monday in a note that he expects Binance and Alameda to eventually reach an over-the-counter deal to “move all of Binance's FTT without adversely affecting the prevailing market price.”

Other SOL market theories

It could be that the SOL token is falling because of market pressures entirely unrelated to the FTX-Binance tete-a-tete.

The token spiked as much as 15% on Saturday after Google Cloud tagged the blockchain’s co-founder in a tweet that suggested an important disclosure was underway, before making the formal partnership announcement.

Then, on Sunday, the SOL price tumbled, in what may have been a classic case of “buy the rumor, sell the news,” according to Carey.

There’s also the simple possibility that the token was losing steam after the Solana blockchain’s big Breakpoint conference taking place in Lisbon, Portugal; the event concludes Monday. Such post-conference market fades aren’t out of the ordinary.

Elsewhere in crypto markets

Other major crypto assets were also falling on Monday midday: bitcoin (BTC) was trading at around $20,800, down 1.6%, while ether (ETH) was down 0.4% to $1,600 as of press time.

The CoinDesk Market Index was down 0.1%.

Traditional markets edged up as traders prepared for the U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data on Thursday. The Standard and Poor's 500 index was up 0.9%.

BTC has been holding at over $20,000 recently, giving a boost to investor confidence.

“It feels to me like bitcoin did all of its selling off ahead of the market,” Greg King, founder and CEO of asset management firm Osprey FundsOsprey Funds, told CoinDesk TV on Monday. “The market is sort of catching up.”

View full text