Binance Market Update (2022-11-07)
Binance
2022-11-07 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, down by -0.93% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,563 and $21,213 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,857, down by -1.59%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include HFT, DEXE, and LPT, up by 588%, 27%, and 14%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ethereum Apps Could Soon be Launching on Competitor Solana
- How Digital Assets Get Into Investable Indices
- Stablecoin Issuer Paxos Plans to Hire at Least 130 in Singapore: Report
- Bitcoin Miner Hive Blockchain Holds $68M of BTC, Has no Debt Costs on Equipment
- Open Interest in FTT Futures Doubles as Binance Moves to Liquidate FTX Token Holdings
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4172 (-1.19%)
- ETH: $1602.14 (-0.47%)
- BNB: $342.6 (-2.97%)
- XRP: $0.4742 (-2.13%)
- DOGE: $0.11778 (-2.00%)
- ADA: $0.4146 (-1.12%)
- SOL: $32.45 (-5.03%)
- MATIC: $1.273 (+6.66%)
- DOT: $7.35 (+4.70%)
- SHIB: $0.00001208 (-3.21%)
Top gainers on Binance:
