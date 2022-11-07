copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-11-07)
Binance
2022-11-07 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, down by -2.27% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,563 and $21,280 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,766, down by -2.23%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include HFT, PHA, and MDX, up by 686%, 16%, and 9%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ethereum Apps Could Soon be Launching on Competitor Solana
- How Digital Assets Get Into Investable Indices
- Stablecoin Issuer Paxos Plans to Hire at Least 130 in Singapore: Report
- Bitcoin Miner Hive Blockchain Holds $68M of BTC, Has no Debt Costs on Equipment
- Open Interest in FTT Futures Doubles as Binance Moves to Liquidate FTX Token Holdings
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4122 (-2.66%)
- ETH: $1592.19 (-1.93%)
- BNB: $335.4 (-4.23%)
- XRP: $0.4769 (-2.49%)
- DOGE: $0.11646 (-6.09%)
- ADA: $0.4095 (-3.33%)
- SOL: $32.74 (-6.43%)
- MATIC: $1.2598 (+7.93%)
- DOT: $7.12 (+0.42%)
- SHIB: $0.00001201 (-4.83%)
Top gainers on Binance:
