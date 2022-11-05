Shiba Inu (SHIB) Launches Social Hub for Upcoming Shibarium

The official Shiba Inu (SHIB) developer team announced the creation of a new Twitter profile that’s exclusively dedicated to the forthcoming Layer-2 upgrade, the Shibarium. According to the tweet posted on Saturday, the ShibariumNet Twitter handle is focused on all things Shibarium, including upgrades to the protocol, network updates, and other relevant information.

We are now following @ShibariumNet on Twitter!@ShibariumNet will eventually become a social informational hub to all things related to the Shibarium Network & Protocol.

— Shib (@Shibtoken) November 5, 2022

What’s Coming Up Next for the SHIB Ecosystem?

Further on, the SHIB Army is divided into two camps – some crypto enthusiasts argue that Shibarium should take as much time as the developers need, while others are showing less patience and urging the main developer Shytoshi Kusama to be more precise about the long-awaited Shibarium’s timeline.

According to popular crypto influencer Milkshake, the first step for Shibarium is the documentation. Mr. Kusama revealed he is writing up the whitepaper for Shibarium a while ago, however, the collectible card game Shiba Eternity’s lengthy documentation came first. Besides, Shiba Eternity mobile card game is of crucial importance to Shibarium, as the game helps test out potential Shibarium features.

On top of that, another popular crypto influencer, Lucie Sasinkova, confirmed on Monday morning that the “Shibarium node is ready”, according to Shibarium’s validator from xFund. The groundbreaking news got many crypto enthusiasts on Twitter speculating over the potential launch date for Shibarium.

This is soooo exciting!!!! My wild guess is SHIBARIUM will be released end of November 2022

— Ryan Rye (@RyanRye1203) November 7, 2022

SHIB Falls Victim to Monday Market Slump

The popular dog-themed memecurrency had two consecutive weeks in the green and grew by 17.2% in the last 14 days. On the other hand, it got surprisingly snowballed on Monday, when the harsh crypto winter returned for most of the TOP 100 altcoins.

While SHIB hadn’t suffered as much as Solana (SOL) or main rival Dogecoin (DOGE), its market prices plunged by 4.6% in the last 24 hours. At press time, the 14th ranked cryptocurrency is priced at $0.00001190, according to CoinGecko.

#Shib the hottest whiz in the winter #ShibaArmy #Shibarium #ShibaEternity #BONE #LEASH #Shiba pic.twitter.com/NdsskoRdoF

— flymoon (@flymoon_xyz) November 6, 2022

On the Flipside

Despite the news, SHIB holders show less enthusiasm in burning the canine token. In the last 24 hours, the (SHIB) burn rate plunged by 63%.

Similarly to Shibarium, the blockchain version of Shiba Eternity has no official release date.

Why You Should Care

The last crypto bull run was led by dog-themed memecoins Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Hence, the technical developments for the canine coins can significantly increase the total market cap of crypto.