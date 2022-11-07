Binance Market Update (2022-11-07)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.02T, down by -3.14% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,563 and $21,297 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,709, down by -2.56%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PHA , PROS , and MDX , up by 38%, 34%, and 12%, respectively.

Market movers: