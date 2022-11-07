copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-11-07)
Binance
2022-11-07 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.02T, down by -3.14% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,563 and $21,297 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,709, down by -2.56%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PHA, PROS, and MDX, up by 38%, 34%, and 12%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.3901 (-4.35%)
- ETH: $1567.51 (-3.91%)
- BNB: $331.4 (-5.83%)
- XRP: $0.4675 (-4.86%)
- DOGE: $0.11517 (-7.37%)
- ADA: $0.404 (-4.58%)
- SOL: $31.48 (-13.13%)
- MATIC: $1.1939 (+3.11%)
- DOT: $6.76 (-4.11%)
- SHIB: $0.00001188 (-4.65%)
Top gainers on Binance:
