Ripple: SEC’s Summary Judgment Motion Unlikely To Be Granted, Says Lawyer

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ripple: SEC’s Summary Judgment Motion Unlikely To Be Granted, Says Lawyer

Jake Simmons - BitConist
2022-11-07 07:44
The XRP community’s fan-favorite lawyer Jeremy Hogan has once again commented via Twitter on the current state of the court case between Ripple Labs and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Hogan cited attorney John E Deaton, who represents over 75,000 XRP investors in the litigation. After Judge Torres denied Deaton’s motion to intervene, she allowed the filing of amicus briefs.
As a result, Deaton filed his amicus brief for all XRP investors last week. Of Deaton’s group, more than 3,000 took the opportunity to file an affidavit.

Ripple Vs. SEC: Why A Summary Judgment Isn’t Very Likely To Happen

According to Hogan, the SEC will not be able to meet its burden of proof “on at least one element of the Howey test.” This is where Deaton and the XRP investors who have made their voices heard in court and play a crucial role.
As Hogan went on to discuss, the SEC must do two things in order for the summary judgment motion to succeed. First, it must “prove every element by the greater weight of the evidence AND prove that there is no genuine dispute of a material fact”.
However, this factual argument is built on very shaky ground. Specifically, the argument is that XRP investors bought into the token based on Ripple’s promise of a higher price.
Image: vjkombajn | Pixabay
The SEC is relying solely on a few statements from the tech-company and a handful of buyers. Its own expert on the subject has let the SEC down.
As Deaton wrote, the SEC’s original intent was to rely on the “mere speculation” of a purported expert who failed to interview a single XRP holder before forming his opinion.
The SEC offers no evidence related to knowledge or conduct attributable to amici or any XRP holders. […] SEC expert admitted that he “might have come to a different conclusion” upon learning that XRP holders acquired XRP for non-investment purposes.
Further, the attorney argues that in the complaint entire sections were devoted to XRP buyers. However, on their motion for summary judgment, the SEC avoids any testimony on XRP holders. “It avoids such evidence because it destroys the false narrative presented by the SEC,” Deaton says.
Ripple counters the SEC with its own expert witness correlating XRP price trends with market forces, especially since 2018. In addition, the company now has 3,000 affidavits from Deaton and XRP holders who did not buy XRP because of Ripple.
Hogan therefore concludes that the SEC has failed to meet its burden of proof over the past nearly two years.
A handful of statements over 8 years vs. expert opinions and 3k affidavits. BUT, even putting that aside, is there a genuine issue of material fact here? Ripple has submitted direct, hard evidence that a reasonable XRP purchaser was not relying on Ripple to increase price.
I don’t see how the Judge ignores that evidence and grants summary judgment on this prong of the test. Not saying the SEC can’t win – but it can’t win here.
In the 1-day-chart the XRP price is currently experiencing a signal for a trend change. The 100-day SMA line is crossing the 200-day SMA line from the bottom to the top, indicating the potential for a new uptrend.
100 and 200-day SMA signal a uptrend in the 1-day-chart. Source: TradingView
View full text