Binance Market Update (2022-11-06)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, down by -1.02% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,145 and $21,384 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:01 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,192, down by -0.65%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PROS , PHA , and BURGER , up by 60%, 55%, and 20%, respectively.

Market movers: