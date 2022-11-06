copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-11-06)
Binance
2022-11-06 20:01
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, down by -1.02% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,145 and $21,384 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:01 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,192, down by -0.65%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PROS, PHA, and BURGER, up by 60%, 55%, and 20%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4416 (-3.82%)
- ETH: $1609.67 (-1.40%)
- BNB: $353.1 (+1.15%)
- XRP: $0.4842 (-2.77%)
- DOGE: $0.12004 (-5.47%)
- ADA: $0.4192 (-1.64%)
- SOL: $34.14 (-7.38%)
- MATIC: $1.1938 (+0.18%)
- DOT: $7.02 (-1.40%)
- SHIB: $0.00001247 (-0.95%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- PROS/BUSD (+60%)
- PHA/BUSD (+55%)
- BURGER/BUSD (+20%)
