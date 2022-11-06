Binance Market Update (2022-11-06)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, down by -0.54% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,145 and $21,384 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,242, down by -0.33%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PROS , BIFI , and RNDR , up by 66%, 21%, and 14%, respectively.

Market movers: