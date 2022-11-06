copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-11-06)
Binance
2022-11-06 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, down by -0.54% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,145 and $21,384 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,242, down by -0.33%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PROS, BIFI, and RNDR, up by 66%, 21%, and 14%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4788 (-2.88%)
- ETH: $1623.74 (-0.79%)
- BNB: $350.1 (-0.34%)
- XRP: $0.4891 (-1.94%)
- DOGE: $0.12408 (-2.14%)
- ADA: $0.4236 (-1.21%)
- SOL: $34.98 (-6.52%)
- MATIC: $1.1677 (-3.69%)
- DOT: $7.09 (-0.42%)
- SHIB: $0.00001262 (+0.24%)
Top gainers on Binance:
