Binance Market Update (2022-11-06)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, down by -0.36% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,145 and $21,430 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,254, down by -0.21%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PROS , RNDR , and LAZIO , up by 40%, 33%, and 32%, respectively.

Market movers: