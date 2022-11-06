copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-11-06)
Binance
2022-11-06 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, down by -0.36% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,145 and $21,430 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,254, down by -0.21%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PROS, RNDR, and LAZIO, up by 40%, 33%, and 32%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.5002 (-1.67%)
- ETH: $1631.31 (-0.77%)
- BNB: $351.9 (-1.07%)
- XRP: $0.4914 (-1.03%)
- DOGE: $0.12435 (-3.69%)
- ADA: $0.4234 (-0.54%)
- SOL: $36.24 (+3.66%)
- MATIC: $1.1574 (-2.85%)
- DOT: $7.05 (+0.57%)
- SHIB: $0.00001246 (-2.58%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- PROS/BUSD (+40%)
- RNDR/BUSD (+33%)
- LAZIO/BUSD (+32%)
