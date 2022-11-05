copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-11-05)
Binance
2022-11-05 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, up by 0.91% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,051 and $21,486 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,328, up by 1.15%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LAZIO, PORTO, and RNDR, up by 44%, 19%, and 15%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.5406 (+2.16%)
- ETH: $1632.5 (-0.80%)
- BNB: $349.2 (-1.36%)
- XRP: $0.498 (+0.79%)
- DOGE: $0.12694 (+1.33%)
- ADA: $0.4262 (+0.69%)
- SOL: $36.88 (+10.12%)
- MATIC: $1.1912 (+2.65%)
- DOT: $7.12 (+2.01%)
- SHIB: $0.00001258 (+0.64%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- LAZIO/BUSD (+44%)
- PORTO/BUSD (+19%)
- RNDR/BUSD (+15%)
