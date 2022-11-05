Binance Market Update (2022-11-05)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, up by 0.91% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,051 and $21,486 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,328, up by 1.15%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LAZIO , PORTO , and RNDR , up by 44%, 19%, and 15%, respectively.

Market movers: