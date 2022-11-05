Binance Market Update (2022-11-05)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, up by 1.71% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,672 and $21,486 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,313, up by 2.10%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include LAZIO , DODO , and OCEAN , up by 36%, 26%, and 21%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Powell Shakes The Market

Read Binance OTC's Weekly Trading Insights report here.

Market movers: