Binance Market Update (2022-11-05)
Binance
2022-11-05 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, up by 1.71% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,672 and $21,486 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,313, up by 2.10%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include LAZIO, DODO, and OCEAN, up by 36%, 26%, and 21%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Powell Shakes The MarketRead Binance OTC's Weekly Trading Insights report here.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.5527 (+2.54%)
- ETH: $1636.66 (+0.44%)
- BNB: $351.4 (+0.26%)
- XRP: $0.4989 (+1.51%)
- DOGE: $0.12679 (+2.65%)
- ADA: $0.429 (+4.61%)
- SOL: $37.44 (+12.77%)
- MATIC: $1.2133 (+7.81%)
- DOT: $7.12 (+5.01%)
- SHIB: $0.00001259 (+1.61%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- LAZIO/BUSD (+36%)
- DODO/BUSD (+26%)
- OCEAN/BUSD (+21%)
