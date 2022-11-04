Binance Market Update (2022-11-04)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, up by 3.78% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,157 and $21,300 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,853, up by 2.97%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BAND , LRC , and YGG , up by 82%, 42%, and 31%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: