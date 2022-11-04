copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-11-04)
Binance
2022-11-04 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, up by 3.78% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,157 and $21,300 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,853, up by 2.97%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BAND, LRC, and YGG, up by 82%, 42%, and 31%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- CBDCs Could Reduce FX Transaction Speeds to 10 Seconds, NY Fed Says
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Higher After Jobs Report and Arweave's Meta Effect
- US Added 261K Jobs in October, Topping Expectations for 200K
- Blockchain Startup Elrond Rebrands to Focus on Metaverse
- Terra's Do Kwon May Be in Europe: Report
- BUIDL Market In Full SwingRead Binance Research's Weekly Market Highlights report here.
- MATIC Rally Gathers Speed as Meta Announces Polygon-Powered NFTs, Chart Signals Golden Cross
- Aptos CEO Defends 'Fair' Tokenomics That Prompted Community Backlash
- NFTs Still In ‘Great Demand’ as Unique Traders Rise 18% in Oct: DappRadar
- Twitter Halts Work on Crypto Wallet: Report; Dogecoin Drops 4%
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4907 (+3.35%)
- ETH: $1626.39 (+5.44%)
- BNB: $349.5 (+6.59%)
- XRP: $0.4901 (+7.53%)
- DOGE: $0.12309 (-6.17%)
- ADA: $0.4099 (+4.17%)
- SOL: $33.16 (+6.28%)
- MATIC: $1.118 (+17.94%)
- DOT: $6.76 (+4.81%)
- SHIB: $0.00001233 (+2.07%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text