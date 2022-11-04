Allbridge Announces Integration of Tezos to Provide Cross-Chain Interoperability

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Allbridge Announces Integration of Tezos to Provide Cross-Chain Interoperability

Crypto Daily
2022-11-04 14:32
KYIV, Ukraine, 4th November, 2022, Chainwire
Allbridge, a cross-chain bridge platform, has announced its integration with the open-source, energy-efficient Tezos blockchain. This bridge is a mutual collaboration by the Allbridge and MadFish.Solutions teams. Now 16 blockchains will be integrated with Tezos, bringing more liquidity to its ecosystem. At launch, the following tokens will be bridged to Tezos and available on QuipuSwap DEX:
  • USDC from Polygon
  • BUSD from BNB Chain
  • ABR token from 15 blockchains
In the future, Allbridge will expand access to BTC, ETH, SOL, NEAR, AVAX, USDC, USDT, and many more tokens and stablecoins from other chains on Tezos.
"Tezos is a blockchain with a proven track record with an expansive ecosystem of DeFi and NFT projects and a unique on-chain governance mechanism. Our integration with Tezos is a special collaboration with a partner team. Together with our friends from MadFish.Solutions we bring Tezos community access to 16 different chains and provide a gateway for them to join Tezos via QuipuSwap DEX." - said Andriy Velykyy, co-founder and CEO of Allbridge.
The Tezos ecosystem is a thriving community of builders and creators leveraging easy-to-use developer tools to build powerful applications for the ecosystem of decentralized applications. As one of the first blockchains to adopt the proof-of-stake consensus method, Tezos has evolved into an increasingly popular alternative to several major POW-based options. Tezos has cultivated an ecosystem of thriving NFT marketplaces, dApps, tools, and games that offer a wide variety of digital assets with very attractive and affordable fees.
###
About Allbridge:
Allbridge is a simple, modern, and reliable way to transfer assets between different networks. It is a bridge between both EVM and non-EVM compatible blockchains.
Allbridge’s mission is to make the blockchain world borderless by providing a tool to freely move assets between various blockchains.
About Tezos:
Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A self-upgradable and energy-efficient Proof of Stake blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow's innovations without network disruptions today. For more information, please visit www.tezos.com.
About QuipuSwap by MadFish.Solutions:
QuipuSwap is an open-source protocol that provides an interface for the seamless decentralized exchange of Tezos-based Tokens and farming features. QuipuSwap is developed by MadFish Solutions, which creates products for the Tezos DeFi ecosystem, including the Temple Wallet and the Yupana Finance lending protocol.
View full text