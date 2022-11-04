3 Trillion Shiba Inu On Move As Shibarium Launch Comes Closer

The brand-new wallet received a staggering 3.36 Trillion SHIB from an anonymous wallet.

Etherscan.io recently reported a hulk transaction carrying a 3,368,267,529,701 (3.36T) SHIB, worth $42,440,170 ($42.44M) from an unknown wallet to a newly created wallet. The transaction was executed about an hour ago.

The transaction comes after the lead Shiba Inu developer, Shytoshi Kusama, officially released the 1150 pages Players Guide for Shiba Inu’s Collectible Card Game dubbed Shiba Eternity in 4 separate parts with dozens of NFTs composed of cutting-edge AI technology. Kusama also confirmed that he is now fully focused on Shibarium – Layer 2 solution, and the potential Beta launch is near.

Maybe for the said reason, for the past few days, Whales have constantly been shuffling trillions of Shiba Inu tokens daily. Recall that a dormant wallet suddenly woke up a day ago and transferred a mind-boggling 150,000,000,000 (150B) SHIB, worth $1,791,000 ($1.79M), to the mysterious wallet in one significant transaction.

At press time, Shiba Inu is trading at the price of $0.00001253, up 4.75% over the last day, with a 24-hour trading volume of $651,515,544 ($651.51M).