UK Lawmakers Will Hold Inquiry to Explore NFT Regulation

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

UK Lawmakers Will Hold Inquiry to Explore NFT Regulation

Camomile Shumba - CoinDesk
2022-11-04 13:39
U.K. lawmakers want to hear what the public thinks about regulating non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that they fear are often overvalued.
The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS) that consists of members from different political parties launched an inquiry on Thursday on the operation, risks and benefits of NFTs, digital assets on a blockchain that represent ownership of virtual or physical items.
NFT's have garnered attention from celebrity endorsements, while the popularity of the virtual world that allows people to buy and sell these tokens, the metaverse, only pumped their value. By the end of March 2021 global NFT sales topped $17 billion according to a statement. Though, weekly NFT sales have since fallen more than 90% from August 2021 to March 2022, it added.
Now U.K. members of parliament are afraid that NFT speculation may be a "bubble." An example the committee raised was the NFT of Jack Dorsey’s first tweet that initially sold for $2.9 million but when it was re-listed at auction the highest bid was $280.
“Now that the market is veering wildly, and there are fears that the bubble may burst, we need to understand the risks, benefits, and regulatory requirements of this groundbreaking technology," Chair of the DCMS Committee, Julian Knight MP, said in the statement.
The U.K. is forging ahead with its plans to regulate the crypto sector. It recently added amendments that would recognise crypto as a regulated activity and would ensure that the ads of firms which are not fully authorised to operate in the country can be restricted.
The deadline for the inquiry is January 6.
The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee was not available for comment when contacted by CoinDesk.
View full text