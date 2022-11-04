Exchange
WOO Network Starts a Collaboration with FinTech Poland Ecosystem

Umair Younas - BlockchainReporter
2022-11-04 13:48
Keeping in view the significant role played by Poland in the broad innovation and advancement of the digital assets ecosystem across the European Union (EU), WOO Network has taken an initiative. It has collaborated with FinTech Poland Ecosystem while targeting to share crucial insights into the responsible, secure, and innovative market of crypto assets in the jurisdiction of the country.

WOO Networks Partners up With FinTech Poland Ecosystem

Recently, Poland has witnessed an escalation in the sum of people possessing crypto wallets because several businesses have begun accepting crypto for payments. The nation occupies the top position among the prominent 10 others in the European region in the case of the population owning crypto wallets. Up to 1M (approximately 2.8%) people living in Poland presently possess crypto wallets.
The ecosystem plays a dynamic role in assisting to advance the Web3 and crypto ecosystem in general, as per WOO Netowork’s co-founder Jack Tan. He added that they would wish to participate in such discussions, specifically in contributing to the fintech world. The target of the Fintech Poland Ecosystem is to heighten the internationalization as well as the competitiveness of the financial innovation market of Poland by undertaking mutual initiatives.
This would prepare the market standards, organize the regulatory dialogue, as well as mutually detect the development opportunities and potential barriers. The initiative aims to speed up community building via the conduction of conferences, working groups, as well as mutually planned conferences and seminars. Recently the market of crypto assets has been progressing all-inclusively. Financial organizations and corporations across the globe are increasingly attracted to the asset class and business opportunities in the blockchain field.

EU Aims at Driving Crypto Industry with the Creation of MiCA Regulation

In the same vein, the European Union determined to turn into a worldwide innovator in making the legal agenda for crypto assets named MiCA regulation. As a result, crypto assets are turning into a vital proportion of the worldwide financial sector. Thus, according to Paweł Widawski (FinTech Poland’s CEO), it is crucial when the institutions skilled in the market of crypto-assets including WOO Network announce their contribution to their ecosystem.
As per him, their expertise will have a great impact in developing an innovative and competitive however also responsible, and secure market of crypto assets in the country. He added that they are thrilled to collaborate with WOO Network as the group thereof comes from a variety of backgrounds. Their founders possess remarkable skills regarding finance. Apart from that, TinTech Poland has secured the status of being the European Digital Finance Association’s founding member.
EDFA is a non-profit autonomous industry entity comprising fifteen EU ecosystems denoting several thousand participants, all cooperating with lawmakers to guarantee a progressive all-inclusive market along with the EU firms’ competitiveness. WOO X counts as a trading venue offering services to professional traders, presenting completely customizable modules, as well as minimized trading fees and liquidity.
View full text