Crypto Firm Arca Closed Its Terra-Exposed Digital Yield Fund

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Firm Arca Closed Its Terra-Exposed Digital Yield Fund

Brandy Betz - CoinDesk
2022-11-04 13:27
Crypto hedge fund Arca shuttered its Digital Yield Fund less than a year after its launch due to the broader market downturn, a source close to the firm told CoinDesk. The fund had slightly over $20 million in assets under management at the time of its closure, and the capital was returned to investors, according to the source.
“After a strategic business review, we have decided to close our Digital Yield Fund which took effect Aug. 31,” Arca CEO Rayne Steinberg confirmed in an email to CoinDesk. “Given changing market conditions, we believe that this decision was in the best interest of our investors.”
Arca announced the actively-managed Digital Yield Fund in Sept. 2021 and targeted effective yields in the low double digits. The fund had a gross asset value of $53 million as of June 30, according to the firm’s annual Investment Adviser registration documents.
In an investor letter sent out in May, Arca revealed that the fund had exposure to Terra’s collapsed terraUSD (UST) stablecoin. The exposure didn’t force the closure, said the source, but was rather an example of the market turbulence that shifted Digital Yield’s risk-reward balance. Arca remains open to launching a similar product in the future, according to the source.
Arca manages three other funds. The flagship Digital Assets vehicle invests in the tokens of crypto companies and nearly doubled its sales to investors year-over-year to $191.7 million, according to a regulatory filing last week. The venture capital-focused Arca Endeavor and a non-fungible token (NFT) fund had gross asset values of $10 million and $24.4 million, respectively, at the end of June.
View full text