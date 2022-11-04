Bearish Trend Short-lived in YFI as Prices Mount by 1.38% to $8,227.69

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bearish Trend Short-lived in YFI as Prices Mount by 1.38% to $8,227.69

Coin Edition
2022-11-04 13:33
  • Bulls defy the bearish trend on the yearn.finance (YFI) market.
  • Recent price analysis shows that YFI is in an obvious uptrend.
  • YFI finds support at its intraday low of $7,907.28.
Yearn.finance price (YFI) has increased in the last few hours, according to the most recent price research on the daily price chart. As a result of favorable market dominance, the price of YFI has risen from its intra-day lows of $7,907.28 to its present high.
As of press time, yearn.finance (YFI) was trading at $8,221.18 after a 1.39% price surge.
A 0.22% increase in market capitalization to $299,854 may have contributed to the digital currency’s price growth, however, there is a 34.47% fall in 1-day trading volume to $40,238,402.
YFI/USD 24-hour price chart Source: CoinMarketCap
The Bollinger Bands are widening on the 1-hour price chart, indicating that the buying and selling pressures in the YFI market are increasing. The upper band reaches $8,384, while the bottom band reaches $7,869. The price movement toward the upper band rekindles the chance of a breakout.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is rising and in the positive zone, with a score of 68. Furthermore, a crossing of the MACD blue line above the signal line signals bullish momentum. The present market trend is also supported by the bullish histogram movement.
The Relative Strength Index is 57.98, with a declining gradient that is approaching oversold territory. If the RSI score reverses its present advance toward the oversold zone, this price action indicates that the market’s favorable trend will continue.
YFI/USD 1-hour price chart Source: CoinMarketCap
The Stoch RSI has recently reached the overbought region, resulting in the YFI market’s recent short-term bearish trend. The bulls, on the other hand, defied this tendency, and bullish momentum returned. At the time of publication, the Stoch RSI was reading 60.78, which is neither overbought nor oversold.
With a score of 125, the Bear Bull Power (BBP), despite pointing south, suggests a bullish run because it has a rating over zero.
YFI/USD 1-hour price chart Source: CoinMarketCap
The bullish trend visible on the YFI market is expected to continue, with technical indications forecasting a continuation of the current trend.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions, as well as all the information shared in this price prediction, are published in good faith. Readers must do their research and due diligence. Any action taken by the reader is strictly at their own risk. Coin Edition and its affiliates will not be held liable for any direct or indirect damage or loss.
The post Bearish Trend Short-lived in YFI as Prices Mount by 1.38% to $8,227.69 appeared first on Coin Edition.
View full text