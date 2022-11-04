copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-11-04)
Binance
2022-11-04 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, up by 1.87% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,030 and $20,687 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,597, up by 1.48%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BAND, YGG, and FTM, up by 111%, 45%, and 20%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- NFTs Still In ‘Great Demand’ as Unique Traders Rise 18% in Oct: DappRadar
- Twitter Halts Work on Crypto Wallet: Report; Dogecoin Drops 4%
- Fidelity Opens Waiting List for Retail Crypto Product
- Crypto Wallet Blocto Launches $3M Fund for Aptos-Based Projects
- Bitcoin Bear Market Has a Silver Lining, CryptoCompare's Q3 Review Shows
- Standard Chartered Invests in JPM and DBS-Backed Blockchain Payment Network Partior
- India's Crypto, Web 3 Industry Said to Form New Advocacy Body
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.408 (+2.08%)
- ETH: $1580.77 (+2.38%)
- BNB: $350 (+4.63%)
- XRP: $0.4826 (+5.81%)
- DOGE: $0.12091 (-7.86%)
- ADA: $0.41 (+3.69%)
- SOL: $32.32 (+1.92%)
- MATIC: $1.1304 (+17.76%)
- DOT: $6.71 (+3.87%)
- SHIB: $0.00001246 (+2.98%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text