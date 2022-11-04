AirDAO Launches Ethereum Cross-chain Bridge

The Ambrosius Layer 1 network’s decentralized autonomous organization, AirDAO, has introduced an Ethereum bridge for its blockchain environment.

AirDAO has launched a number of new features for the Ambrosius chain, including the cross-chain bridges. Through staking and a decentralized exchange called FirepotSwap, the DAO has also made token swaps possible.

The Ambrosius chain’s second cross-chain bridge, will let users transfer supported cryptocurrencies from the Ethereum network to its own. It was enabled via AirDAO. There is already a BNB Smart Chain bridge in the ecosystem.

Cross-chain bridges have recently become the focus of sophisticated cyberattacks, though. The most recent accident cost the platform around $100 million and occurred on the BNB Chain bridge.