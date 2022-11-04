Standard Chartered Makes Strategic Investments In Blockchain Tech Firm Partior

Standard Chartered, a global banking organization, has invested in Partior and will become one of the company’s initial shareholders.

With Partior, digital clearing and settlement will benefit from the programmable, immutable, and traceable properties of blockchain technology and smart contracts. An announcement states that Standard Chartered will be Partior’s first euro settlement bank.

The investment will help Standard Chartered continue its foray into the blockchain industry, which it sees as a chance to create a more transparent, efficient, and secure infrastructure for global value transfer.

The Project Ubin cooperation, which was supported by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, gave rise to Partior, an independent business. JPMorgan, DBS, and Temasek launched it in 2021.

The venture intends to scale Partior’s usefulness in international capital markets while also accelerating Standard Chartered’s blockchain deployments across its global wholesale payments and settlements network.