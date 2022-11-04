Web3 Game Development Mythical Games Loses Three Top Executives

A significant crypto firm saw yet another migration of talent when three top executives at web3 gaming studio Mythical Games revealed they were quitting the company yesterday.

Rudy Koch, a co-founder of the startup, declared on LinkedIn that he was ready for a change after four years with the business.

In addition to Chris Ko, senior vice president of strategy and investments at Mythical, who had been there for less than a year, the company’s chief operating officer and head of game studios and publishers, Matt Nutt, also announced that he would be starting something new.

When the game production company received a $150 million Series C round in November of last year, bringing its valuation to $1.25 billion, it achieved unicorn status. The financing was led by Andreessen Horowitz.

According to a press statement from the company, Mythical Games has raised more than $270 million in capital, with the majority of it ($225 million) expected to be earned in 2021.

Leading cryptocurrency companies like FTX, OpenSea, and Coinbase have all had prominent executives resign in recent weeks.