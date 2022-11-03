Korean Prosecutors Got Evidence Of Do Kwon’s Terra Price Manipulation

Today, the Korean prosecutor announced the discovery of evidence to prove that Do Kwon, who is believed to be responsible for the largest cryptocurrency crash in May of Terra-LUNA, manipulated the price of Terra cryptocurrency.

JUST IN: South Korean prosecutors say they have secured evidence suggesting Do Kwon manipulated Terra's market. — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) November 3, 2022

Prosecutors believe that Do Kwon’s earlier claim that “Terra and Luna weathered Crypto Volatility” was false propaganda. Prosecutors believe the disclosure is “fictitious”.

“It is difficult to confirm specific facts.” An official with the prosecution said

Under the Korean Criminal Procedure Law, if a suspect stays abroad to avoid criminal punishment, the statute of limitations can be stopped, according to the Financial and Securities Crimes Investigation Team of the Southern District Prosecutors’ Office in Seoul.

It is known that CEO Kwon left the country at the end of April and stayed in Singapore, but by September he is said to have moved to Europe via Dubai.

Previously, Korean prosecutors issued arrest warrants for Do Kwon, the founder of Terra and 5 others, and Interpol had issued a red notice against Do Kwon, the founder of Terra. Do Kwon’s passport expired on October 19.