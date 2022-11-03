copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-11-03)
2022-11-03 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.01T, down by -0.02% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,030 and $20,800 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,250, down by -0.77%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BAND, AR, and GTC, up by 54%, 49%, and 46%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Fidelity Opens Waiting List for Retail Crypto Product
- Crypto Wallet Blocto Launches $3M Fund for Aptos-Based Projects
- Bitcoin Bear Market Has a Silver Lining, CryptoCompare's Q3 Review Shows
- Standard Chartered Invests in JPM and DBS-Backed Blockchain Payment Network Partior
- India's Crypto, Web 3 Industry Said to Form New Advocacy Body
- Web3 Browser Opera Offering New NFT Analytics Tool
- Instagram Users Will Soon Be Able to Mint and Sell NFTs
- Bitcoin and Ether Steady Ahead of Fed Decision
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.4091 (+3.81%)
- ETH: $1542.5 (-1.03%)
- BNB: $327.9 (+2.92%)
- XRP: $0.4556 (-0.35%)
- DOGE: $0.13113 (+0.64%)
- ADA: $0.3935 (-0.03%)
- SOL: $31.19 (-0.42%)
- MATIC: $0.948 (+10.70%)
- DOT: $6.44 (+1.74%)
- SHIB: $0.00001208 (+0.92%)
Top gainers on Binance:
