Fidelity Opens Waiting List for Retail Crypto Product

Financial services giant Fidelity (FN) has opened the waiting list for Fidelity Crypto, its crypto product aimed at retail customers.

The upcoming product launch is another sign of the investment giant's interest in crypto. Fidelity Digital Assets, a unit of the firm, already offers crypto investing to institutional clients.

According to a previous report, Fidelity was contemplating whether or not it would let individual brokerage customers trade bitcoin (BTC).