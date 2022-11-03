Standard Chartered Invests in JPM and DBS-Backed Blockchain Payment Network Partior

Standard Chartered (STAN) has invested in Partior, the blockchain-based payment network founded by JPMorgan (JPM), DBS Bank (D05) and Singapore government-owned investment fund Temasek.

The size of the investment has not been disclosed. Neither Standard Chartered nor Partior immediately responded to CoinDesk's request for comment in this area.

The bank will become a "founding shareholder" in the network, serving as the first euro settlement provider for the platform, according to an announcement Thursday.

Partior was formed by JPMorgan, DBS and Temasek last year with the aim of developing wholesale payments rails, harnessing blockchain and smart contracts to allow instantaneous settlement between financial institutions.