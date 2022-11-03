copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-11-03)
Binance
2022-11-03 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.01T, down by -0.24% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,060 and $20,800 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,296, down by -1.03%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include AR, GTC, and MASK, up by 62%, 52%, and 48%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Instagram Users Will Soon Be Able to Mint and Sell NFTs
- Bitcoin and Ether Steady Ahead of Fed Decision
- Evmos, Connector of Cosmos and Ethereum Blockchains, Raises $27M in Token Sale
- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin, Ether Slip Ahead of Fed
- Dogecoin Above 200-Day Moving Average By Most Since June 2021
- TradFi Firm Marex Makes Crypto Hires to Lead Digital Assets Push
- What to Expect From Ethereum’s Next Big Upgrade
- DeFi Protocol Solend Struck by $1.26M Oracle Exploit
- France, Switzerland, Singapore to Test DeFi in Forex Markets
- FIS Subsidiary Worldpay to Enable USDC Settlements on Polygon
- Citi Says Ether May Be Moving Toward a Deflationary Future
- Experts Recommend Ether and Bitcoin Options 'Straddles' to Capture Post-Fed Price Swings
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.3585 (-0.74%)
- ETH: $1544 (-1.87%)
- BNB: $334.7 (+4.04%)
- XRP: $0.4561 (-0.76%)
- DOGE: $0.13128 (-5.41%)
- ADA: $0.3953 (-0.78%)
- SOL: $31.71 (-0.53%)
- MATIC: $0.9602 (+11.17%)
- DOT: $6.45 (+0.16%)
- SHIB: $0.00001211 (-1.62%)
Top gainers on Binance:
