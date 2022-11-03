Binance Market Update (2022-11-03)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.01T, down by -0.24% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,060 and $20,800 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,296, down by -1.03%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include AR , GTC , and MASK , up by 62%, 52%, and 48%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: