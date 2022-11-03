Three Australian Crypto ETFs Intend To Delist Their Offerings

According to letters revealed on November 2, the businesses behind the Cosmos Purpose Ethereum Access ETF, Cosmos Purpose Bitcoin Access ETF, and Cosmos Global Digital Miners Access ETF filed a request to remove their quotes on Cboe Australia.

According to Bloomberg, the move to revoke the quotations reflects the impact of the crypto winter on demand for crypto assets rather than the management teams’ conviction in the space’s future. The net asset worth of each of the three funds is less than $1 million.

According to a November 2 letter sent to the securities and derivatives market Cboe Australia, Cosmos Asset Management intends to delist the Cosmos Purpose Bitcoin Access ETF (CBTC) and Cosmos Purpose Ethereum Access ETF (CPET) funds.

One Managed Investment Funds Limited also told the Cboe in a separate letter that it will seek that the quote for the Cosmos Global Digital Miners Access ETF is revoked.

The net asset values of the three Cosmos funds that will be delisted are all less than A$1 million.

On October 31, Cosmos sent a letter to the Cboe requesting that trade in the CBTC and CPET ETFs be suspended. In a second letter, One Managed Investment Funds Limited sought a trading stop on the Cosmos Global Digital Miners Access ETF (DIGA).

The Cosmos Purpose Bitcoin Access ETF, as well as Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs from Zurich-based 21Shares, were among the first to be listed on Cboe Australia. In June, Cosmos introduced the Purpose Ethereum Access ETF.