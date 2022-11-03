Decentralized Storage Solution Arweave's Native Token Surges 60% on Meta Integration

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Decentralized Storage Solution Arweave's Native Token Surges 60% on Meta Integration

Omkar Godbole - CoinDesk
2022-11-03 06:36

AR, the native token of blockchain-based data storage solution Arweave, surged as Facebook and Instagram's parent company Meta (FB) said it will utilize the Web3 platform to archive their creators' digital collectibles.

The cryptocurrency has jumped more than 60% from $10.5 to $16.6 in the past 24 hours, according to data source Messari. The rally has boosted the cryptocurrency's market cap to $838 million, making it the third-largest Web3 token worldwide.

Stephane Kasriel, head of commerce and financial technologies at Meta, disclosed the Arweave integration on Twitter late Thursday.

The integration means Instagram users can now issue digital collectibles for their posts, stored on Arweave, the Web3 platform's CEO and co-founder Sam Williams tweeted.

In other words, Meta is bringing data permanency to its platform with the help of decentralized storage technology. It's no surprise that native tokens of other Web 3 data storage platforms like Filecoin and Storj have gained 10% and 25%, respectively.

Arweave allows users to retain information forever. The data, once entered, cannot be altered. Users need to purchase the storage space by paying the AR token.

Potential users range from individuals looking to archive a favorite photograph or another blockchain seeking additional storage for its transaction history.

Early this year, the censorship-resistance platform was reportedly used to archive millions of documents from war-hit Ukraine and store the aggressor Russia's misinformation and propaganda.

View full text