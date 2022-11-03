492M XRP On The Move Among Binance, FTX, Bitstamp And Whales

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

492M XRP On The Move Among Binance, FTX, Bitstamp And Whales

Ammara - Coincu
2022-11-03 06:51
Whale Alert reports the latest round of hefty XRP transfers.
In the latest round of hefty XRP transfers, Whale Alert saw 492,942,004 (492.94 million) Ripple tokens transferred by high-net-worth investors in the past 24 hours.
It is worth noting that these large XRP transfers took place a few hours after Ripple locked a total of 1.2 billion XRP in its Escrow wallet.
According to the cryptocurrency whale tracking service, 67,509,674 (67.5 million) XRP were transferred from FTX to an address on Binance in three different transactions. At the time of the transaction, the 67.5 million XRP coins were worth around $30.42 million.
Interestingly, the Binance user moved a total of 68,761,155 (68.7 million) XRP worth about $31 million to an unknown wallet. The huge transfer took place in three different transactions.
Fourteen hours ago, 25 million XRP coins ($11.51 million) were deposited to an address on Bitstamp exchange, a partner of Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) service.
An anonymous whale moved 140 million XRP from one unknown wallet to another. The transaction was worth $62.97 million when Whale Alert reported it.
Furthermore, an unknown whale transferred 25 million XRP coins (approximately $11.3 million) to an address on the Bitstamp cryptocurrency exchange.
Whale Alert also reported that 23,371,175 (23.37 million) XRP tokens worth $10.56 million were withdrawn by an unknown whale from the Bitstamp cryptocurrency exchange.
Sixty million XRP coins ($27.34 million) were moved from an unknown wallet to an address on the Bitso exchange.
An hour later, 83.4 million XRP ($37.82 million) were withdrawn from the Bitso exchange by an anonymous whale.
Increased Whales Interest in XRP
Whales’ interest in XRP has continued to spike as events in the SEC lawsuit seem to be going in Ripple’s favor. As reported, several enterprises have pledged their support for Ripple by filing amicus briefs supporting the company’s summary judgment motion.
Cryptillian Payment Systems, an online digital wallet service, has also requested to file an amicus brief in Ripple’s favor.
At press time, XRP is changing hands at $0.45. Although the price is nothing compared to its previous $3.4, many expect XRP to soar above its previous high once the lawsuit ends in Ripple’s favor.
View full text