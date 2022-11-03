Warner Brothers To Release Game of Thrones NFT Collection

The hit TV series released by HBO is releasing a non-fungible token (NFT) collection. The NFT drop will be managed by Warner Brothers under its Game of Thrones franchise. The collection was made in collaboration with Nifty’s, an eco-friendly NFT platform.

According to Nifty’s, the collaboration’s design, development, and production is led by Daz 3D, an NFT artist who has worked on Haruki Murakami’s CloneX, DC’s Bat Cowl project, RTFKT, as well as the Coca Cola NFT series with Friendship Box.

The collection is coming this winter (NA & Europe regions). The collection is called “Game of Thrones: Build Your Realm” and will allow holders to create avatars based on the hit series’ characters and universe. Extra items are also included in the collection’s holder pack that would complement and complete each holder’s metaverse avatars.

“Every once in a while, a movie or TV series comes along that pushes the boundaries of its genre so much that it forever changes the creative landscape. Game of Thrones is that series for this generation.” shares Jeff Marsilio, CEO and co-founder of Nifty’s.

The NFT collection’s holders will be eligible to receive an airdrop of virtual weapons for their avatars. Holders may also gather and select teammates, with the option to modify their locations and characters as they wish, building their own kingdom in the process.

“Our goal, as always, with fans, is to create new ways for them to interact with the stories and characters they love. We’re excited to expand fandom with this exclusive collectible program that will engage fans on a deeper level, allowing them to enhance the overall fan experience,” shares Josh Hackbarth, director of NFT business development at Warner Bros. Discovery.

The Game of Thrones series has had a wide cultural influence and impact. Originally written by George R.R. Martin, the TV series for HBO was made by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, and was first released through a premiere in April 2011. Warner Bros., meanwhile, may be gearing up in support of the NFT collection’s launch to cover for its over 3.4 billion USD in losses posted for Q3 2022. The company is currently in debt of up to $53 billion.